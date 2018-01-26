Madison Lee Stewart
Madison Lee Stewart
Madison Lee Stewart

Latest News

Teen mom charged with murder in drowning of baby at a safe house in Warner Robins

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

January 26, 2018 10:43 AM

Warner Robins

A 19-year-old is charged with drowning her 16-month-old boy early Friday in a bathtub at a safe house for battered women in Warner Robins.

"It's just a tragic situation," Houston County Sheriff Cullen Talton said. "I tell you what, it makes me sick just to think somebody would do something like this."

Madison Lee Stewart was jailed at 7:20 a.m. on a murder charge. Arrest warrants were issued later Friday morning for malice murder, said Houston County sheriff's Capt. Randall Banks.

"She got up, the baby was crying and she went to the restroom; had the baby, and the baby quit crying and then, at some point while she was in the bathroom, she filled the tub with water and held the baby down until it drowned," Banks said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Stewart then went and told a worker at the safe house that her baby had drowned, Banks said.

Warner Robins police dispatched about 1 a.m. found the boy clothed in a wet T-shirt and jeans on the floor of the bathroom, where his mother had laid him after drowning him, said Houston County sheriff's investigator Sgt. Justin Heath Collins.

The boy had no vital signs. Emergency workers tried to revive him. He was pronounced dead at Houston Medical Center.

Police asked Stewart 'a generic question, 'Tell me what happened here' ... And, basically, she told them she got stressed out and drowned her baby," Banks said.

The Houston County sheriff's Juvenile Division was called to investigate the case.

Stewart had initially told police the boy had drowned while she was giving him a bath, Collins said.

Later, when interviewed by Collins at the Warner Robins police station, Stewart took the investigator through the killing from when she woke up angry that her child was crying to putting in the bathtub stopper and waiting for the bathtub to fill to holding the baby face down until he quit moving, Collins said.

"The circumstances of the killing show an abandoned and malignant heart," the arrest warrant said.

The drowning happened between 12:01 a.m. and 1:01 a.m. the warrant said. The boy's name was Hunter Sebastian Stewart.

Preliminary findings of an autopsy Friday at the GBI crime lab in Macon found the death was consistent with a drowning, Collins said.

The man Stewart claimed was the boy's biological father was located, but he told authorities he was not the father, Collins said.

Stewart apparently had been staying at the safe house because she basically had no other place to go, Banks said.

The undisclosed location of the safe house is known to authorities and those who work with domestic violence victims.

Warner Robins crime scene investigators worked the crime scene for sheriff's investigators.

"It's a tragic situation, and I know that it affected every officer who responded, ... including myself," Collins said.

More Videos

11-year-old author Princess Graham talks about her new book 'Shadow' 2:01

11-year-old author Princess Graham talks about her new book "Shadow"

Pause
Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin 1:31

Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin

Jury finds defendant guilty of involuntary manslaughter just hours after closing arguments 2:24

Jury finds defendant guilty of involuntary manslaughter just hours after closing arguments

Project Homeless Connect: Agency offers help and support for survivors of sexual assault,violence 1:04

Project Homeless Connect: Agency offers help and support for survivors of sexual assault,violence

Easterseals West Georgia begins major expansion 1:37

Easterseals West Georgia begins major expansion

Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 2:29

Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

Water skiers brave cold water and weather to keep tradition going 1:22

Water skiers brave cold water and weather to keep tradition going

2016's Worst Red-Light Runners 1:36

2016's Worst Red-Light Runners

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

These (not so) smooth criminals should stick to their day jobs 1:52

These (not so) smooth criminals should stick to their day jobs

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Nicole L. CvetnicMcClatchy

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

11-year-old author Princess Graham talks about her new book 'Shadow' 2:01

11-year-old author Princess Graham talks about her new book "Shadow"

Pause
Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin 1:31

Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin

Jury finds defendant guilty of involuntary manslaughter just hours after closing arguments 2:24

Jury finds defendant guilty of involuntary manslaughter just hours after closing arguments

Project Homeless Connect: Agency offers help and support for survivors of sexual assault,violence 1:04

Project Homeless Connect: Agency offers help and support for survivors of sexual assault,violence

Easterseals West Georgia begins major expansion 1:37

Easterseals West Georgia begins major expansion

Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 2:29

Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

Water skiers brave cold water and weather to keep tradition going 1:22

Water skiers brave cold water and weather to keep tradition going

2016's Worst Red-Light Runners 1:36

2016's Worst Red-Light Runners

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

These (not so) smooth criminals should stick to their day jobs 1:52

These (not so) smooth criminals should stick to their day jobs

Columbus, Phenix City weather for Jan. 27 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald

View More Video