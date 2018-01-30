More Videos

Arroyo Grande teen shares story that inspired 'Grey's Anatomy' episode 2:20

Arroyo Grande teen shares story that inspired 'Grey's Anatomy' episode

Pause
Project Homeless Connect: Agency offers help and support for survivors of sexual assault,violence 1:04

Project Homeless Connect: Agency offers help and support for survivors of sexual assault,violence

Columbus, Phenix City weather for Jan. 31 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald 2:37

Columbus, Phenix City weather for Jan. 31 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald

Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Jan. 30 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald 1:03

Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Jan. 30 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald

Triple homicide suspects negotiating on the first day of trial 0:11

Triple homicide suspects negotiating on the first day of trial

Columbus, Phenix City weather for Jan. 29 from WRBL's Carmen Rose 0:57

Columbus, Phenix City weather for Jan. 29 from WRBL's Carmen Rose

Columbus, Phenix City weather for Jan. 28 from WRBL's Carmen Rose 0:54

Columbus, Phenix City weather for Jan. 28 from WRBL's Carmen Rose

New Columbus Black History Museum Executive Director talks about plans for the future 3:19

New Columbus Black History Museum Executive Director talks about plans for the future

Spotlight on veterinarian Kim Kees 4:11

Spotlight on veterinarian Kim Kees

Stephen Muse discusses new book 2:26

Stephen Muse discusses new book

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

Latest News

Man, 23, dies of gunshots after dispute with mother in Smiths Station, sheriff says

By Ben Wright

benw@ledger-enquirer.com

January 30, 2018 07:45 PM

The Lee County Sheriff's office is investigating after a 23-year-old man was shot to death during a dispute with his mother Tuesday.

Robert Lee Woods Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting off Lee Road 229 in the Kalldalen Subdivision, Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones. His body will be transported to the Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for a postmortem examination, Lee County Coroner Bill Harris said.

Jones said deputies were called about noon to the residence to check on a shooting. At the scene, deputies found the man suffering from what appeared to be two gunshots, one to the chest and another to the lower abdomen.

During the investigation, deputies identified the man’s mother as the shooter. Deputies are in the process of interviewing individuals and the mother.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The shooting appears to have stemmed from a domestic issue,” Jones said. “At this point in the investigation, we are looking into the instances of previous disturbances at this same location. We believe we have evidence that is the case.”

Deputies also recovered a .38-caliber pistol at the scene.

The sheriff said no charges have been filled in connection with the shooting as the investigation continues. More information may be available by Wednesday.

Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Arroyo Grande teen shares story that inspired 'Grey's Anatomy' episode 2:20

Arroyo Grande teen shares story that inspired 'Grey's Anatomy' episode

Pause
Project Homeless Connect: Agency offers help and support for survivors of sexual assault,violence 1:04

Project Homeless Connect: Agency offers help and support for survivors of sexual assault,violence

Columbus, Phenix City weather for Jan. 31 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald 2:37

Columbus, Phenix City weather for Jan. 31 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald

Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Jan. 30 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald 1:03

Columbus, Phenix City area weather for Jan. 30 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald

Triple homicide suspects negotiating on the first day of trial 0:11

Triple homicide suspects negotiating on the first day of trial

Columbus, Phenix City weather for Jan. 29 from WRBL's Carmen Rose 0:57

Columbus, Phenix City weather for Jan. 29 from WRBL's Carmen Rose

Columbus, Phenix City weather for Jan. 28 from WRBL's Carmen Rose 0:54

Columbus, Phenix City weather for Jan. 28 from WRBL's Carmen Rose

New Columbus Black History Museum Executive Director talks about plans for the future 3:19

New Columbus Black History Museum Executive Director talks about plans for the future

Spotlight on veterinarian Kim Kees 4:11

Spotlight on veterinarian Kim Kees

Stephen Muse discusses new book 2:26

Stephen Muse discusses new book

Columbus, Phenix City weather for Jan. 31 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald

View More Video