Man, 23, dies of gunshots after dispute with mother in Smiths Station, sheriff says

The Lee County Sheriff's office is investigating after a 23-year-old man was shot to death during a dispute with his mother Tuesday.
Robert Lee Woods Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting off Lee Road 229 in the Kalldalen Subdivision, Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones. His body will be transported to the Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for a postmortem examination, Lee County Coroner Bill Harris said.
Jones said deputies were called about noon to the residence to check on a shooting. At the scene, deputies found the man suffering from what appeared to be two gunshots, one to the chest and another to the lower abdomen.
During the investigation, deputies identified the man’s mother as the shooter. Deputies are in the process of interviewing individuals and the mother.
“The shooting appears to have stemmed from a domestic issue,” Jones said. “At this point in the investigation, we are looking into the instances of previous disturbances at this same location. We believe we have evidence that is the case.”
Deputies also recovered a .38-caliber pistol at the scene.
The sheriff said no charges have been filled in connection with the shooting as the investigation continues. More information may be available by Wednesday.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
