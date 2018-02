Jennifer Curry represents Rufus Lanard Burks, 17, the youngest defendant charged in the Jan. 4, 2016, slayings of Gloria Short, 54; her son Caleb Short, 17; and granddaughter Gianna Lindsey, 10. Mark Shelnutt and William Kendrick represent suspect Raheam Daniel Gibson, 21. Attorney Shevon Sutcliffe Thomas represents Jervarceay Tyrie Tapley, 19, whom other attorneys say is the only defendant who had a clear connection to the victims, and who had items stolen from the Short home in his residence.