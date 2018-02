Lanett Head Football Coach Clifford Story has coached Ja'Won Howell throughout his high school career. Story says Ja'Won is often a model for his teammates and has worked to overcome obstacle after obstacle in his life. When he got the call from the University of North Alabama saying they wanted to offer Ja'Won a scholarship, Story said the hairs on his arms stood up and he yelled joyfully because he knew Ja'Won's hard work had paid off.