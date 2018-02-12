Columbus, Phenix City weather for Feb. 12 from WRBL's Carmen Rose

More Videos

Columbus, Phenix City weather for Feb. 11 from WRBL's Carmen Rose 1:41

Columbus, Phenix City weather for Feb. 11 from WRBL's Carmen Rose

Deputy Marshal David Holston is new pastor at Antioch Baptist Church

Celebration Time: Spencer Greenwave gets its region tournament title

Columbus, Phenix City weather for Feb. 10 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald

"We need to speak up," lawmaker says, urging action on medical marijuana

Columbus, Phenix City weather for Feb. 9 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald

Activation of 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade Thursday at Fort Benning

Raw Video: Man taken to ground and arrested after allegedly spanking a stranger's son

What to do if you think you have a recalled product

Columbus, Phenix City weather for Feb. 8 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald

Thursday afternoon Gen. Mark A. Milley, chief of staff of the U.S. Army and the Army’s top general, activated a new unit, the 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade during a ceremony at Fort Benning. The brigade, which went from concept to reality in less than nine months, will waste no time getting to work. After spending the better part of January at Fort Polk, La., training, the unit will begin to deploy to Afghanistan next week. The 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade — there could be as many as six more established in the future — has about 800 battle-tested soldiers. Col. Scott Jackson, who has three degrees from the University of Notre Dame, was selected by Milley to lead this mission.

What to do if you think you have a recalled product

There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. Some help manufacturers track inventory, while others help retailers ensure quality. But when unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can also help identify them quickly.

Lanett head football coach 'knew God was gonna shine on' Ja'Won Howell's hard work

Lanett Head Football Coach Clifford Story has coached Ja'Won Howell throughout his high school career. Story says Ja'Won is often a model for his teammates and has worked to overcome obstacle after obstacle in his life. When he got the call from the University of North Alabama saying they wanted to offer Ja'Won a scholarship, Story said the hairs on his arms stood up and he yelled joyfully because he knew Ja'Won's hard work had paid off.