How much exercise do you need?

Thursday afternoon Gen. Mark A. Milley, chief of staff of the U.S. Army and the Army’s top general, activated a new unit, the 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade during a ceremony at Fort Benning. The brigade, which went from concept to reality in less than nine months, will waste no time getting to work. After spending the better part of January at Fort Polk, La., training, the unit will begin to deploy to Afghanistan next week. The 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade — there could be as many as six more established in the future — has about 800 battle-tested soldiers. Col. Scott Jackson, who has three degrees from the University of Notre Dame, was selected by Milley to lead this mission.