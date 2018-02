Sonya Patterson, chef and owner of downtown Columbus' newest seafood restaurant, said she "stepped out on faith" to pursue her dream of opening a restaurant. After two "soft opening" days, Patterson is opening Blu Crabs to the public for lunch and dinner on Thursday, Feb. 22. The address is 1205 First Ave., but the entrance is on the north side of 12th Street between Broadway and First Avenue. Here, she shows reporter Chuck Williams how she prepares a fish ceviche-style.