Columbus Arts Events | March 11-18

MARCH 11-18
‘Jackie & Me’
Joe decides to go back to meet one of the greatest baseball players ever, Jackie Robinson, to find out what it was like to be the man who broke baseball’s color barrier. Showtimes: 7 p.m. March 16-17. 2 p.m. March 11 and 18. McClure Theatre, Springer Opera House. $8-$15. springeroperahouse.org
MARCH 11
Never miss a local story.
Faculty Trio Concert
The CSU Faculty Trio performs live in concert. 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
MARCH 12
Schwob Jazz Orchestra
The Schwob Jazz Orchestra performs selections from the Big Band Jazz era. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Studio Theater. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
MARCH 13
Piano Studio Recital
Students from the CSU piano studio perform live in concert. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
Reception for Faculty Exhibition
CSU hosts a reception celebrating their 2018 Faculty Art Exhibition. 5:30 - 7 p.m. Illges Gallery Center for the Visual Arts, 921 Front Avenue. Free. art.columbusstate.edu
MARCH 13- APRIL 17
Student Juried Art Exhibition
An exhibit of student art curated by Sarah Higgins. March 13 - April 17. Hours: Tuesday - Saturday: noon - 4 p.m. Bay Gallery, Corn Center for the Visual Arts, 921 Front Avenue. Free. art.columbusstate.edu
MARCH 14
Student Composition Concert
CSU’s students studying composition perform their new works. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
MARCH 15
Rothschild Lecture: Virginia Treanor: ‘Nevertheless, They Persisted: A Brief History of Women Artists’
Treanor, Associate Curator, National Museum of Women in the Arts, will give an overview of the history of women artists. 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Road. Free. columbusmuseum.com
MARCH 15- APRIL 7
Thomas Knauer Exhibit Opening and Reception
Thomas Knauer opens his exhibit in CSU’s Artlab. Reception: 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. Exhibit hours: Hours: Tuesday - Saturday: noon - 4 p.m. Seaboard Depot, Studio Arts Building, 941 Front Avenue. Free. art.columbusstate.edu
Schwob Wind Orchestra/Ensemble
The Schwob Wind Orchestra performs a concert of selections from the wind ensemble repertoire. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. music.columbusstate.edu
MARCH 16
‘Sleeping Beauty’
The Columbus Symphony Orchestra and the Columbus Ballet join to present their production of “Sleeping Beauty.” 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, 900 Broadway. $5-$20.
MARCH 17
CSU Discovery Day
Columbus State University’s annual Discovery Day. 8 a.m. -2 p.m. Locations vary in Uptown. music.columbusstate.edu
Comments