Riverside Theatre where CSU Theatre's spring productions will be performed.
Columbus Arts Events | March 11-18

By Carrie Beth Wallace

cwallace@ledger-enquirer.com

March 10, 2018 08:00 PM

MARCH 11-18

‘Jackie & Me’

Joe decides to go back to meet one of the greatest baseball players ever, Jackie Robinson, to find out what it was like to be the man who broke baseball’s color barrier. Showtimes: 7 p.m. March 16-17. 2 p.m. March 11 and 18. McClure Theatre, Springer Opera House. $8-$15. springeroperahouse.org

MARCH 11

Faculty Trio Concert

The CSU Faculty Trio performs live in concert. 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. music.columbusstate.edu

MARCH 12

Schwob Jazz Orchestra

The Schwob Jazz Orchestra performs selections from the Big Band Jazz era. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Studio Theater. Free. music.columbusstate.edu

MARCH 13

Piano Studio Recital

Students from the CSU piano studio perform live in concert. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. music.columbusstate.edu

Reception for Faculty Exhibition

CSU hosts a reception celebrating their 2018 Faculty Art Exhibition. 5:30 - 7 p.m. Illges Gallery Center for the Visual Arts, 921 Front Avenue. Free. art.columbusstate.edu

MARCH 13- APRIL 17

Student Juried Art Exhibition

An exhibit of student art curated by Sarah Higgins. March 13 - April 17. Hours: Tuesday - Saturday: noon - 4 p.m. Bay Gallery, Corn Center for the Visual Arts, 921 Front Avenue. Free. art.columbusstate.edu

MARCH 14

Student Composition Concert

CSU’s students studying composition perform their new works. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. music.columbusstate.edu

MARCH 15

Rothschild Lecture: Virginia Treanor: ‘Nevertheless, They Persisted: A Brief History of Women Artists’

Treanor, Associate Curator, National Museum of Women in the Arts, will give an overview of the history of women artists. 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Road. Free. columbusmuseum.com

MARCH 15- APRIL 7

Thomas Knauer Exhibit Opening and Reception

Thomas Knauer opens his exhibit in CSU’s Artlab. Reception: 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. Exhibit hours: Hours: Tuesday - Saturday: noon - 4 p.m. Seaboard Depot, Studio Arts Building, 941 Front Avenue. Free. art.columbusstate.edu

Schwob Wind Orchestra/Ensemble

The Schwob Wind Orchestra performs a concert of selections from the wind ensemble repertoire. 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter, Legacy Hall. Free. music.columbusstate.edu

MARCH 16

‘Sleeping Beauty’

The Columbus Symphony Orchestra and the Columbus Ballet join to present their production of “Sleeping Beauty.” 7:30 p.m. RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, 900 Broadway. $5-$20.

MARCH 17

CSU Discovery Day

Columbus State University’s annual Discovery Day. 8 a.m. -2 p.m. Locations vary in Uptown. music.columbusstate.edu

