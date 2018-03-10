‘Sleeping Beauty’ brings Columbus Ballet and CSO together for education

This week, the Columbus Symphony Orchestra and the Columbus Ballet will present their joint production of “Sleeping Beauty.” The performance will encompass the abridged version of Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s master work, and is expected to last approximately an hour.
The production is presented as a part of the CSO’s outreach programming. In addition to Friday night’s public performance, two school matinee performances will bring children from all over the Chattahoochee Valley to experience the ballet.
“Sleeping Beauty” was first staged almost 130 years ago, and has become one of the world’s most popular ballets. The story’s origin is unknown, as it was passed down orally for centuries and not published until the 1600s. Audience members can expect to recognize much of the ballet’s music, as it is the same score that appeared in Disney’s animated version from 1959.
The CSO’s Young People’s Concerts are developed with arts education in mind. The organization provides educators with resources listing many ways to incorporate the performance into part of the educators’ cross-curricular lesson planning. Among the resources provided is an entire document highlighting National Core Arts Standards and Georgia Performance Standards students the show will address. The CSO and the Columbus Ballet have developed their performance so that it is geared to meeting specific standards within music education and dance education for all of the students in attendance.
In their notes for educators, the CSO expressed their philosophy about the importance of incorporating the Young People’s Concert collaboration with the Columbus Ballet into their season. “This collaboration between two arts groups provides the very best symphonic music experience possible for the children in the Southeast region,” said the CSO. “The arts are an essential part of any educational process that hopes to produce well-rounded, engaged, and aware adults.”
Bridget Adams, Co-Director at the Columbus Ballet, is excited for performances of “Sleeping Beauty” to begin. “I couldn’t be more proud of our students at the Columbus Ballet,” she said. “After coming off of Nutcracker season with very little break from rehearsals, they have adjusted to a much shorter rehearsal period and have shown great patience and enthusiasm to pull this show together very quickly.”
Adams explained that the CSO’s partnership with the Columbus Ballet promotes arts education for both the audience and the Columbus Ballet students. “It is such an honor for our dancers to be able to perform with the CSO,” Adams said. “They are so kind to us and our dancers get the opportunity to adjust to live music- just like the professionals do.”
Adams hopes the Columbus Ballet will continue collaborating with the CSO on outreach programs in the future. “I have absolutely adored doing outreach programs with the CSO and Columbus Ballet together this season,” she said. “We have never had the opportunity to dance to live music for these outreach programs before. It is so neat to be able to show the interaction between the instruments and the dance.”
The public performance of “Sleeping Beauty” on Friday night will be accompanied by activities in the lobby for children before the show begins. These free and interactive activities will be aimed at engaging children to prepare them for what they will see, and all ages are welcome to attend. Families can expect to enjoy an instrument petting zoo and the chance to meet some of the dancers as well.
For more information on “Sleeping Beauty” or to purchase tickets, visit rivercenter.org.
If You Go:
What: "Sleeping Beauty"
When: March 16. Lobby activities for children begin at 6:30 p.m. Performance begins at 7:30 p.m.
Where: RiverCenter for the Performing Arts - Bill Heard Theater
Cost: Child $5; Student $10; Adult $20
Call: csoga.org or rivercenter.org
