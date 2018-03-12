Third murder suspect wanted in Wickham Drive shooting

A third murder suspect is wanted in the Jan. 24 shooting on Wickham Drive that killed one woman and injured two other people, authorities announced Monday morning in a news release.
Herk James Ellis, 32, is wanted on a murder charge stemming from the shooting that killed 24-year-old Lashay Ford. He was described as a 5-foot-6 inch tall black man who weighs 170 pounds.
Officials said Ellis has ties to Columbus, Eufaula, Ala., and New York City.
"We are asking everyone to please use extreme caution as Ellis is considered armed and dangerous," said Lt. Greg Touchberry with the Columbus Police Department's homicide division.
Never miss a local story.
Warrants were issued for Ellis weeks after 36-year-old Dewayne Jones and 35-year-old Carl McClendon Jr. appeared in Recorder's Court on Feb. 13 and Feb. 20 to face murder charges in the same shooting. Authorities said Jones and McClendon are best friends, and Jones is Ford's cousin.
Authorities were called to a Wickham Drive home around 10:52 p.m. Jan. 24 to investigate a shooting that left three injured. All of the victims, including Ford, were rushed to Piedmont Columbus Regional-Midtown Campus, formerly known as Midtown Medical Center.
Ford was pronounced dead at 11:31 p.m., said Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton.
Cpl. Robert Nicholas said Jones, McClendon and a third man arrived at the residence drunk. Five people who lived in the home were there at the time.
Police said one of the residents told the men to leave, because they were drunk and it was late. That resident and Jones allegedly got into an argument and Jones fired a shot inside of the home, but the bullet didn't strike anyone.
Nicholas said the residents shoved all three men outside of the home. They were shutting the door behind them when shots were fired through the door and home, injuring three of the residents. Detectives said a bullet struck Ford in the chest, a pregnant woman in the leg and a man the arm.
Witnesses at the scene reported seeing the three men riding in a gray or silver car, maybe a Maxima or Lexus.
Anyone who has information about the incident is encouraged to call 911 or call Nicholas at 706-225-4363. You can also email the detective at RobertNicholas@columbusga.org.
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
Comments