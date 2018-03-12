More Videos

Latest News

Woman dies after car crashes into tree near JR Allen Parkway, officials say

By Sarah Robinson

srobinson@ledger-enquirer.com

March 12, 2018 10:58 AM

The 19-year-old killed in Sunday morning's crash on JR Allen Parkway was a passenger in the car when it crashed into a tree near River Road, officials said.

Karey Teal of Salem, Ala., was pronounced dead on the scene at 11:46 a.m. Sunday, said Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worely said. Her body was transported to the Georgia Bureau crime lab in Decatur for an autopsy.

The driver is still in critical condition at Piedmont Columbus Regional-Midtown Campus, formerly known as Midtown Medical Center.

Worley said Teal was a passenger in a car when it left the eastbound lane on JR Allen Parkway and crashed into a tree near River Road. No other details concerning the single-vehicle wreck have been released.

Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92

