Watching the NCAA Tournament tonight? You just might spot a local star on the court.

When the NCAA Tournament begins tonight, basketball fans around Columbus may see a familiar face in the evening’s opening game.
Former Kendrick Cherokees basketball player Christian Bradford will suit up with the Radford Highlanders when they take on LIU-Brooklyn at 6:40 p.m. EST. The game, which will be played in Dayton, Ohio, and broadcasted on truTV, determines which team plays No. 1 seed Villanova on Thursday.
Bradford has played in all 34 games for the Highlanders this season. The senior guard averages 22 minutes per game with 4.2 points per game, 66 total assists and 60 total rebounds. His best game came on Feb. 18, when he put up a season-high 13 points in 36 minute of action against Presbyterian College.
Bradford transferred to Highland last season from Marion Military Institute. In his debut season with the Highlanders, he started 28 games at point guard and was fifth on the team with 7.6 points per game.
Bradford was a standout at Kendrick, taking All-Region First Team and All-State Honorable Mention honors during his time as a Cherokee.
Radford made the tournament and plays in the First Four games, which are effectively four play-in games to become part of the tournament’s 64 teams. The Highlanders were 22-12 in the 2017-2018 season and won the Big South conference championship to clinch an automatic bid.
The Highlanders are making their third trip to the NCAA Tournament in program history.
