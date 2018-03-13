Carver Tigers alum Chris Hubbard leaves Steelers, signs $37.5 million contract

Columbus native and Carver High School alum Chris Hubbard was one of many NFL players changing places in a busy free agent frenzy Tuesday.
The 26-year-old offensive tackle signed a five-year, $37.5 million deal with the Cleveland Browns. The contract, which has about $18 million guaranteed, means a new team for Hubbard after spending the past five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Hubbard’s signing reunites him with Browns offensive coordinator Todd Haley, who was previously with the Steelers. Hubbard started four games in Pittsburgh in 2016, then followed that with 10 starts in 2017.
Hubbard may be the Browns’ replacement for veteran tackle Joe Thomas, who hasn't announced if he will play in 2018. Cleveland also signed former Denver Broncos offensive tackle Donald Stephenson on Tuesday.
