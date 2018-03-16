Naked man found climbing fence at Muscogee County Jail

A Columbus man was found naked as he climbed a fence outside the Muscogee County Jail.
Kaderrius Nequan Baugh, 18, was arrested about 5:45 p.m. March 10 outside the 700 10th St. facility. He pleaded not guilty to public indecency during a Recorder’s Court hearing Friday. Judge Julius Hunter bound the case over to State Court.
Officer Ronnie Oakes was in the area checking on a report from the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Deputies inside the facility. The man climbed down the fence after the officer arrived and put on his boxer briefs.
While vehicles drove by the jail, Baugh is accused of pulling down his underwear and exposing himself.
“He said he wanted to be arrested for a crime,” Oakes told the judge.
Baugh was represented by public defender Michael Bodiford who asked Hunter if Baugh could be evaluated. The judge agreed.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
