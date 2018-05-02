He won the biggest race of his career Saturday. Four days later, NASCAR suspended him.

The feel-good story of NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Spencer Gallagher took an unexpected turn Wednesday morning.
Gallagher, who captured his first Xfinity victory in the Sparks Energy 300 at Talladega Superspeedway Saturday, was suspended indefinitely by NASCAR for violating the sanctioning body's substance abuse. Gallagher was found to have violated the policy on May 1, three days after his first win.
Gallagher has agreed to enter NASCAR's Road to Recovery program during his suspension. GMS Racing will name a substitute driver at a later date. Gallagher's suspension means he will not be eligible for the Xfinity Series' playoffs.
"I recently have had a positive result in a NASCAR drug screen which has violated NASCAR's substance abuse policy," Gallagher said in a statement. "I want to assure everyone in the NASCAR community this one time error in judgment will never happen again."
Gallagher's career had reached a new high when he led his first lap in the Xfinity Series, the final one of Saturday's race at Talladega. The win sent Gallagher and his father's team to victory lane for the first time ever.
Gallagher's post-victory interview including him saying, "When I get home, we're going to party like it's 1999."
