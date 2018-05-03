Jarod Ingram accused in stabbing death of his ex-wife while the children were outside the home

Connor Baxter is an elite competitor in town for this weekend's Salt Life Columbus Cup-Paddle Board Championships on the Chattahoochee River. The paddle race will be part of the Columbus RiverFest and is part of the Salt Life Cup series.
Anthony Walker was acquitted on two murder counts in the death of Marvine Bailey on Forsyth Street. The prosecution said that Walker was targeting Keith Turner when he mistook the 47-year old woman, who was wearing a hoodie, for his intended victim
Epworth United Methodist Church in Phenix City and the Lee-Russell Ministerial Association are hosting at 12 p.m. EST Thursday, May 3rd, a local observance of the National Day of Prayer. This year's theme is "Pray for America-Unity".
Friends and classmates of 17-year old Jakayla Jackson gathered around the Columbus High flagpole before school Wednesday to honor her. The junior died from injuries sustained in an April 20 car accident on Veterans Parkway and Old Moon Road
Safe Kids Columbus is hosting Sunday from 1-3pm a River Savvy Kids event at 1000 Bay Avenue in Columbus to educate kids and parents about river safety. Free life jackets will be given away to children who complete safety stations. Here's the 411.
Attorney Stacey Jackson tells jurors that Anthony Walker was not identified as the man who killed Marvine Bailey, 47, in the January 2014 drive-by shooting on Forsyth Street. District attorney George Lipscomb says Walker's own words convict him
The Development Authority of Columbus recently issued a Request for Qualifications(RFQ) for the development of a convention hotel adjacent to the Columbus Georgia Convention & Trade Center. Here's a brief explainer about the proposal.
Winfred Shipman, a retired Army veteran, is one of six candidates running for Columbus mayor in the May 22 election. Others in the race include Danny Arencibia, Zeph Baker, Beth Harris, Skip Henderson and Charles Edwin Roberts.
Incentives like pay and signing bonuses can entice teachers to particular districts, but support and leadership are what keep them from moving on. Bibb and Houston teachers talk about what made them come to their district and want to stay.
Commuters using Boxwood Blvd in Columbus will face a detour in their daily drive beginning May 1. Contractors are expected to begin Tuesday a five month long project to remove the current bridge over Lindsey Creek and replace it with a new bridge.