Columbus, Phenix City area weather for May 7 from WRBL's Carmen Rose

Multi-talented actor Mark Wahlberg signs autographs and stops for selfies amid a crowd of hundreds of soldiers and their families. "We should give them thanks and praise as often as possible," Wahlberg said of the soldiers.
Columbus State University's Police Department welcomed Friday a new officer to their family. He's quickly becoming their most popular officer. People also can't seem to keep their hands off him. Meet Lt. Duk, the department's new police dog.
Police are searching for Gilbert D. Ostring Jr, who they say stopped a 70-year-old woman, then grabbed her purse and sped off in his truck, knocking her to the pavement and breaking her hand. Ostring has multiple theft charges on his record.
North Columbus Elementary School teacher Melanie Gouine has been chosen as the 2018 MCSD Teacher of the Year. Gouine celebrated with students, fellow teachers, and administrators at the school Friday morning. Here's a look at the festivities.
Connor Baxter is an elite competitor in town for this weekend's Salt Life Columbus Cup-Paddle Board Championships on the Chattahoochee River. The paddle race will be part of the Columbus RiverFest and is part of the Salt Life Cup series.
Anthony Walker was acquitted on two murder counts in the death of Marvine Bailey on Forsyth Street. The prosecution said that Walker was targeting Keith Turner when he mistook the 47-year old woman, who was wearing a hoodie, for his intended victim
Epworth United Methodist Church in Phenix City and the Lee-Russell Ministerial Association are hosting at 12 p.m. EST Thursday, May 3rd, a local observance of the National Day of Prayer. This year's theme is "Pray for America-Unity".
Friends and classmates of 17-year old Jakayla Jackson gathered around the Columbus High flagpole before school Wednesday to honor her. The junior died from injuries sustained in an April 20 car accident on Veterans Parkway and Old Moon Road
Safe Kids Columbus is hosting Sunday from 1-3pm a River Savvy Kids event at 1000 Bay Avenue in Columbus to educate kids and parents about river safety. Free life jackets will be given away to children who complete safety stations. Here's the 411.
Attorney Stacey Jackson tells jurors that Anthony Walker was not identified as the man who killed Marvine Bailey, 47, in the January 2014 drive-by shooting on Forsyth Street. District attorney George Lipscomb says Walker's own words convict him