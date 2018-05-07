Mississippi State starts construction on new $3.6 million home locker room

Construction has begun on Mississippi State’s 11,100 square foot home locker room in the north end zone of Davis Wade Stadium. The $3.6 million project is being privately funded through the Bulldog Club and will be completed for the start of the 2018 season.
The Bulldogs’ new locker room will include custom-built player lockers, separate coaches and staff locker rooms, an expansive athletic training room as well as an equipment room. The players' locker room will feature high-gloss metal panel ceiling, color-changing LED linear lighting, internally lit ceiling logos and a state-of-the-art sound system.
Additionally, a new recruiting lounge spanning more than 3,000 square feet is being built adjacent to the locker room.
“Our student-athletes and coaches deserve elite facilities,” Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen said in a press release. “This project will greatly enhance our team and recruiting operations in Davis Wade Stadium. The expansive locker room is in line with Coach (Joe) Moorhead’s vision of building a championship standard program here at Mississippi State.”
Mississippi State’s home locker room was previously located in the south end zone of Davis Wade Stadium. Beginning this fall, opponents will occupy the Bulldogs’ existing home locker room located on the lower level of the south end zone.
