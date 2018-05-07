Bobby Howard is once again coaching high school baseball in Columbus

SHARE COPY LINK Central High School baseball coach Bobby Howard, formerly of Columbus High School, will be inducted into the National High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Howard has amassed over 900 victories and 12 state championships. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

Central High School baseball coach Bobby Howard, formerly of Columbus High School, will be inducted into the National High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Howard has amassed over 900 victories and 12 state championships. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer