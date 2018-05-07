Bobby Howard is once again coaching high school baseball in Columbus

After one year away from the game, legendary high school baseball coach Bobby Howard is back.
Howard was hired as St. Anne-Pacelli’s new head baseball coach on Monday. Howard replaces Brent Benefield, who spent one season as Vikings head coach.
“We are thrilled to welcome Coach Howard and (assistant coach Chase) Weems to the St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School family,” said Ronie Collins, Pacelli president and high school principal. “We are excited about what the future holds for our Vikings baseball players under their leadership and guidance.”
In 39 seasons as a head coach, Howard has compiled a 985-296 record in stops at Jordan Vocational High School, Kendrick High School, Columbus High School and Central-Phenix City High School. His Columbus teams captured 12 state championships in his 31 seasons at the helm.
Howard enters at Pacelli after not coaching in the 2018 season following his resignation from Central. Howard had agreed to become the new head baseball coach at Cartersville, but a misunderstanding regarding his retirement benefits led to his resignation after 36 days.
Howard has racked up an impressive list of individual honors over his career, including the Diamond Baseball National Coach of the Year in 2000 and the ESPN High School Coach of the Year in 2012. He was a state Coach of the Year at least 11 times.
Among his many outstanding players was Frank Thomas at Columbus High. In his National Baseball Hall of Fame speech at Cooperstown, N.Y., Thomas credited Howard, saying, “You made me grow up in a hurry, and your no-nonsense approach to the game was needed at an early age. You set my foundation for life. Love you and thank you.”
Howard was inducted into Columbus State University Hall of Fame in 1998, the Georgia Dugout Club Sports Hall of Fame in 2004, the Chattahoochee Valley Sports Hall of Fame in 2005 and the American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2017.
