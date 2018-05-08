Columbus police investigate scene after two found dead outside home

Columbus police investigate the scene at a home off Lyn Drive after two people were found dead.
Chuck Williams
CSU Presents Scholarship to Jordan High Student

Columbus State University College of Education and Health Professions administrators surprised Jordan Vocational High School senior Greg Henderson Monday by announcing he is CSU's inaugural winner of a scholarship worth $40,000.