'I feel so old!' said Columbus High junior as she looked at photos with former classmates at reunion

Eight years ago, Erica Edenfield promised her fourth-grade class at Eagle Ridge Academy that she would treat them to ice cream their senior year. About a dozen students met at Freeze Frame recently for frozen yogurt and a trip down memory lane
Robin Trimarchi
CSU Presents Scholarship to Jordan High Student

Columbus State University College of Education and Health Professions administrators surprised Jordan Vocational High School senior Greg Henderson Monday by announcing he is CSU's inaugural winner of a scholarship worth $40,000.