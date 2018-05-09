'I feel so old!' said Columbus High junior as she looked at photos with former classmates at reunion
Eight years ago, Erica Edenfield promised her fourth-grade class at Eagle Ridge Academy that she would treat them to ice cream their senior year. About a dozen students met at Freeze Frame recently for frozen yogurt and a trip down memory lane
An 11-year-old girl in Aurora, Ill., was forced to leap out of a moving vehicle onto the hard ground of a gas station after someone ran in and hijacked the car she was sitting in. Nobody was hurt and police arrested Tyrelle L. Pulley.
Sondra Palmer of Harris County High lived in cars and lake pavillions, moving from school to school as her family moved. One teacher believed in her, and now she places that faith in the students she helps to excel
After making a prepared statement to the media, Mayoral candidate Zeph Baker left a press conference after being asked a question by Beth Harris, who has questioned Baker's residency. Baker was questioned by a local reporter. Here's the exchange.
Attorneys for Johnny Lee Gates presented evidence Monday they say shows prosecutors here in the 1970s demonstrated “a systematic pattern of discrimination” in keeping black residents off juries of death-penalty cases of black defendants.
Columbus Police detective Cpl. Robert Nicholas testified that Eric Spencer's fingerprint was found on the rear driver's side door of the Jeep Wrangler where Brandon Denson was shot and killed as Denson sat in the driver's seat
Columbus State University College of Education and Health Professions administrators surprised Jordan Vocational High School senior Greg Henderson Monday by announcing he is CSU's inaugural winner of a scholarship worth $40,000.
Multi-talented actor Mark Wahlberg signs autographs and stops for selfies amid a crowd of hundreds of soldiers and their families. "We should give them thanks and praise as often as possible," Wahlberg said of the soldiers.
Columbus State University's Police Department welcomed Friday a new officer to their family. He's quickly becoming their most popular officer. People also can't seem to keep their hands off him. Meet Lt. Duk, the department's new police dog.