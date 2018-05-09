Police recover these items stolen from Georgia Bulldogs player Roquan Smith

Former Georgia linebacker Roquan Smith suffered an unexpected loss over the weekend when his car was broken into and several items were stolen. On Tuesday night, Smith was able to recoup at least some of the more prized possessions.
Items stolen from the Chicago Bears first-round draft pick were recovered in Summerville, Georgia, on Tuesday night, according to The Summerville News. Smith’s jerseys from the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game, The 2018 Rose Bowl and the 2016 TaxSlayer Bowl were among the items recovered, according to Summerville police detective Ty Hutchins.
A Georgia helmet, a Georgia bag, a watch and a couple of banners were also located in Summerville. The Summerville police estimated some of the jerseys were worth about $40,000.
“There is no telling how much this stuff is worth,” Hutchins said. “Some of it, like his national championship helmet, is probably priceless.”
Smith responded Wednesday morning with a video on Twitter, saying, "I’d personally like to thank everyone for their kind words and prayers as the Athens-Clarke County police department worked very hard to identify the individual responsible for this. It was definitely huge. I would also like to thank the many of you who spread the information over various social media outlets. Due to the prompt attention of the Athens-Clarke County police department, I was able to recover most of my items as well as the individual being identified. "
Smith reported to the Athens-Clarke County police department that several items had been stolen from his 2018 BMW on Saturday. Along with the game-worn memorabilia, four pairs of Bose headphones, Bluetooth speakers, a Kyobe watch, a Michael Kors watch, Nike shoes and an iPad containing the Bears’ playbook were also taken.
Athens police found a fingerprint on Smith’s car and were able to trace it to a Summerville teenager who attends the University of Georgia. The teenager, whose name has not been released, allegedly confessed that he took some of the items to his father’s house in Summerville.
Athens police were notified of the recovery and arrived around 11 p.m. Tuesday night to take the items. Hutchins told The Summerville News that Athens police will take warrants for the unnamed teen’s arrest.
The incident drew a lot of attention on social media Saturday as people in the Athens area were alerted to the situation.
Smith’s aunt Shaquwanda Baker tweeted about what had happened Saturday afternoon, saying in part, “There were a lot of items taken but none more dear to his heart than his UGA jerseys and helmet. Thanks for your support and for spreading this unpleasant news with hopes of finding the person who did this.”
As of Wednesday morning, Baker’s message was retweeted 605 times.
