Columbus, Phenix City weather for May 10 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald

Take a look at the weather forecast for Thursday, May 10 from WRBL meteorologist Bob Jeswald.
WRBL
CSU Presents Scholarship to Jordan High Student

Education

CSU Presents Scholarship to Jordan High Student

Columbus State University College of Education and Health Professions administrators surprised Jordan Vocational High School senior Greg Henderson Monday by announcing he is CSU's inaugural winner of a scholarship worth $40,000.