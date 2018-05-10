LSU alum Booger McFarland lands premier football broadcasting job

Former LSU football player Booger McFarland has been announced as the field analyst for ESPN’s Monday Night Football broadcasting team. McFarland will be part of a team consisting of play-by-play announcer Joe Tessitore, booth analyst Jason Witten and reporter Lisa Salters.
According to ESPN’s official press release, McFarland “will bring a new perspective to the games each week as the first field-level analyst for sports television’s signature series.”
“As a football analyst, Monday Night Football is the pinnacle of what we do,” McFarland said in the release. “It is a platform that has been held by some of the greats in our industry. I am both honored and humbled to be a part of it and look forward to bringing the Booger that everyone has grown to know during my years of covering college football to the NFL.”
McFarland has quickly risen up the ranks in sports broadcasting after playing four years at LSU then nine seasons in the NFL. The two-time Super Bowl winner joined ESPN in 2014 as one of the SEC Network’s first commentators. He then moved on to ABC’s college football team as a studio analyst and has regularly contributed to ESPN entities such as “SportsCenter”, “Get Up!” and ESPN Radio.
“Our new Monday Night Football team shares a passion and respect for the game that will be evident to fans,” said Stephanie Druley, ESPN Senior Vice President, Event and Studio Production. “Joe brings an unrivaled excitement to each broadcast through his play-by-play style. Jason leaves the game with the respect of the entire league. His knowledge and insight will quickly make him one of the most respected analysts in football. Booger’s ability to share candid opinions and insightful observations has made him one of our best analysts.
“Together, with Lisa, our Emmy-nominated reporter, this team will deliver a fantastic broadcast. We are thrilled to introduce this new team to fans as we begin the latest chapter in MNF’s storied history.”
McFarland will bring a considerable amount of playing insight to ESPN’s new broadcasting team. He made a name for himself in Baton Rouge, starring on the Tigers’ defensive line as a four-year starter. In his senior season, he was named a First-Team All-American by the Associated Press and Football News.
After being drafted in the first round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he played with the team from 1999 until 2006 and helped the team win Super Bowl XXXVII. He was traded to the Indianapolis Colts in 2006 and was part of their Super Bowl XLI champion squad.
McFarland retired from the NFL with 188 career tackles and 22.5 sacks to his credit.
