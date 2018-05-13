Here’s how motherhood has made MCSD Teacher of the Year a better teacher

Debbie and Diana Young are raising three children with support from family, close friends and their church. Listen as the Youngs, Police Chief Ricky Boren and his wife Nancy, and The Rev. Grace Burton-Edwards talk about the bonds of family and love
As part of Teacher Appreciation Week, Kinetic Credit Union presented Thursday artwork featuring historical photographs of local schools to the Muscogee County School District's Committee. It features pictures from the late-1800s to the mid-1960s.
The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation awarded more than $81,000 worth of life-saving equipment to three area departments Thursday. Phenix City Fire Rescue, the Tazewell VFD, and Talbot County EMA/Fire/E911 received the grants. Here's the 411.
An 11-year-old girl in Aurora, Ill., was forced to leap out of a moving vehicle onto the hard ground of a gas station after someone ran in and hijacked the car she was sitting in. Nobody was hurt and police arrested Tyrelle L. Pulley.
Eight years ago, Erica Edenfield promised her fourth-grade class at Eagle Ridge Academy that she would treat them to ice cream their senior year. About a dozen students met at Freeze Frame recently for frozen yogurt and a trip down memory lane
Sondra Palmer of Harris County High lived in cars and lake pavillions, moving from school to school as her family moved. One teacher believed in her, and now she places that faith in the students she helps to excel
After making a prepared statement to the media, Mayoral candidate Zeph Baker left a press conference after being asked a question by Beth Harris, who has questioned Baker's residency. Baker was questioned by a local reporter. Here's the exchange.
Attorneys for Johnny Lee Gates presented evidence Monday they say shows prosecutors here in the 1970s demonstrated “a systematic pattern of discrimination” in keeping black residents off juries of death-penalty cases of black defendants.
Columbus Police detective Cpl. Robert Nicholas testified that Eric Spencer's fingerprint was found on the rear driver's side door of the Jeep Wrangler where Brandon Denson was shot and killed as Denson sat in the driver's seat