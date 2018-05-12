Motherhood for same-sex couple inspires love and acceptance

Debbie and Diana Young are raising three children with support from family, close friends and their church. Listen as the Youngs, Police Chief Ricky Boren and his wife Nancy, and The Rev. Grace Burton-Edwards talk about the bonds of family and love
Robin Trimarchi
CSU Presents Scholarship to Jordan High Student

Columbus State University College of Education and Health Professions administrators surprised Jordan Vocational High School senior Greg Henderson Monday by announcing he is CSU's inaugural winner of a scholarship worth $40,000.