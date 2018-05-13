Steve Scott inspiring many with his children’s literature

It’s not every day that you meet a Vietnam veteran who is now a children’s author.
Columbus resident Steve Scott is both of those things, but he is also a musician, a blogger, a former president of the Auburn University Alumni Band, head of the Strut the Hooch parade, a father, grandfather and a storyteller.
Scott is the author of five children’s books, and enjoys teaching workshops on children’s literature. His most recent release, “THE WORLD (According to Professor Petey),” has captured the hearts of many children and educators at local schools during author visits and book fairs this spring.
Arts reporter Carrie Beth Wallace interviewed Scott to learn more about his interesting path to becoming an author, his love of the people of Columbus and the inspiration behind his new book.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Q: Let’s start with your military background. Thank you for your service. What can you tell me about your time in the Navy and how it’s shaped your life?
A: I started my military career at Officer Candidate School at Newport, Rhode Island. My first assignment was in Norfolk at the nuclear weapons training center. I had a three-year obligation, but I wanted to go to sea and be a part of the Navy. I had to write letters and plea and beg and I had to extend a year to get a ship. When I finally did get a ship, I got a ship out of Norfolk that went to Vietnam two days later.
We were in Vietnam a year, and I was in combat in North Vietnam. Then, the new commanding officer asked me to extend another two months to make a transit with him to the Mediterranean.
After I got out of the Navy, I stayed in the Reserves until I got a call to go back in 1990. I spent the whole year at the Washington Navy Yard, which is a historical place, working for a three-star admiral. I had eight different sets of orders. It started when they called me up. I was unemployed a the time, and completely broke. I went through a five-year period where I couldn’t get a job, so I was eager to serve again. O-6 pay at the time was $84,000 plus benefits, so that sounded really good to me.
I ended up in the middle of the build up to the first Gulf War. I did manpower studies on things like, “How many people do you need to support an amphibious naval brigade?” It was really interesting stuff. I ended up retiring as a submarine warfare officer.
Q: You have led such an interesting life, and continue to lead a life that is different than most. How did you get from the Navy into writing children’s books?
A: When I had my children on the weekends, I had a theme every weekend I had them. Hiking, or cooking, or the zoo. Some kind of adventure. We read a lot, as well. The first book I wrote was inspired by our habit of looking for animals in the kudzu together. You know, like you look for animals in the clouds. They’d say, “Oh there’s a T-rex!”
Q: How old were they?
A: About 6 and 9.
Q: OK, so they inspired you to write children’s books then?
A: Oh, yes. One night I read them a children’s book that was really lame. Both of them looked at me and said, “Gee, Dad. That wasn’t so hot. We could do better.” My daughter was especially creative. She said, “Let’s do it! Let’s write a book.” So I said, “OK, smarty pants. Come up with an idea and we’ll write a book.” And we did.
Q: So Sarah came up with the second book? What was the idea?
A: Well, they both did. Sarah drew the cartoon of the boy. Their idea was to write about a little boy who didn’t like vegetables. They told me all about what he looked like and how he’d talk and what they wanted him to do. So we wrote the book, and we did it in verse.
They wrote the original book, but I added some to it later.
Q: Now, you’ve written a bunch of books. Was this just a life-long love that you returned to on occasion? How did authoring the rest of your books evolve?
A: I wrote my first story at age 5. It was a classic. “It was a dark and stormy night. Suddenly, a shot rang out by the pyramids.” I had everything in there to make the perfect 5 year old’s dream. (laughing)
Q: You wrote your first book at age 5? Have you been writing ever since?
A: Yes. My mother went to the Art Institute of Chicago. She never did anything with her art degree, but she made sure we learned all about the arts. I went to a strange school that was pretty famous. It was called the Organic School. It was completely unstructured. No grades, no tests, no curriculum. We did a lot of folk dancing, nature studies and learned about anything we were curious about at the time.
Q: Wait, wait, wait. That’s fascinating. How do you feel like that impacted you?
A: I think it really made a huge difference. People used to make fun of the school, you know, the public school people made fun of us. But some mighty famous people came out of that school, and I think it’s because that educational philosophy didn’t kill a child’s natural curiosity. Everybody worked at their own pace. I went there for two years for kindergarten and first grade. I would mix tempera paint and make detailed woodland scenes and didn’t think anything of it. They had a kiln and everything. Everyone followed their own creative curiosities, and we were helped and encouraged through it. They had guidance for us, but we were encouraged to explore and be creative.
Q: Do you feel like writing these children’s books is tapping back into that creativity all of these years later?
A: I do. The way my family was — the way my mother was — really encouraged it. She put us around the most wonderful people by raising us in Fairhope. I had this little old friend named Mrs. Ellen. She was a retired school teacher, she weighed 88 pounds and she had little rimless glasses. She was absolutely fascinating. My mother loved her. We found arrowheads together and she’d teach us the names of all of the fish in the bay. She’d tell us about different eras in history. She was magic.
Q: Was she your only mentor like that?
A: No. There were lots of people that were eccentric and fascinating like her in Fairhope. It really taught us to enjoy people.
Q: How has that shaped your life and the way that you relate to people now?
A: One of the greatest riches I’ve experienced are relationships. I am a reacher-outer. If there is someone I want to get to know, I just call them up and meet them for coffee or lunch. That’s how I’ve gotten to know all kinds of people. I’m sort of like a match-maker, but not with romantic relationships. I love to connect people. I just like to surround myself with fascinating people.
Q: Who have you met by just calling them up?
A: Oh, lots of people. You’d be amazed. That’s how I connected with Natalia Temesgen to learn about her work. I also called up Mike Venable one time and just asked him to lunch. We talked for over an hour and at the end, he asked me to start my blog. It’s called Chattin’ the Hooch and I’m still writing it today. I’ve just met so many people by reaching out, and I’ve been so blessed by connecting with them. Someone once accused me of collecting people. But it’s not that. I don’t collect people, I just never throw them away.
Q: You’re also involved in Tuba Christmas and Strut the Hooch, correct?
A: I am. I love bizarre concepts. I just really enjoy getting people together for some fun.
Q: It’s so interesting though, Steve. After hearing your story, I completely understand Strut the Hooch now. It’s the environment you were raised in. It’s fun and different and expressing yourself and encouraging people to do the same.
A: It’s joy. I love to encourage people. I write people notes and just try to bring people joy. Maybe that’s why I love children’s books. They are creative and joyful and bring happiness, too. I’ve also written a hymn, and Adelyn and I have written eight different alma maters for elementary schools. That sounds silly, but it’s not. It is very important because it creates identity.
Q: Wow. How do you feel that your love of connections and people has informed the way you write? I find your children’s books to be very accessible and riddled with joy.
A: I am a storyteller. I guess I always have been. My family was that way. I just love to tell stories. I’ve been doing storytelling at the Anne Elizabeth Shepherd Home for 15 years. Sometimes, I just break out in song. I just really, really love to tell stories.
One of my other silly little hobbies is that I love to call up widows and sing fifties songs to them. It just brings them joy.
Q: You’ve written five books now. What should people know about your newest book?
A: Well, people should know that the main character named Petey is based off of my grandson. Peter was about 4 when he informed me that he was much smarter than I was. I found that hilarious, and loved him for it. Now, many years later my experience with my grandson has evolved into a little character that travels all over the world and gives lectures to 10-foot polar bears and teaches grumpy crocodiles how to smile. ...
I really enjoy seeing children react to my books. I have done several workshops on children’s literature, and I have been to several schools for author visits. I really, really love getting to visit the schools. I have fun with them.
Two things that I tell them every time. The first is that anybody can create. Anybody can do art, and you should do art. You don’t even have to show it to anybody. I also encourage them to be creative themselves. It is so important.
Bio
Name: Steve Scott
Hometown: Fairhope, Alabama
Occupation: Children’s book author, blogger, musician
Family: Adelyn and I have eight children between us. She has four grandchildren and I have seven.
More to Know: Scott just returned from Puerto Rico for his 75th birthday with his son, grandson “Professor Petey”, and his two other grandsons. They spent a week diving in caves and ziplining and exploring Puerto Rico together.
