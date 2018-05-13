Steve Scott inspiring many with his children’s literature

SHARE COPY LINK It's almost time for this year's Strut The Hooch event. The 3rd annual Strut The Hooch is Saturday, April 1 in Columbus. The event is sponsored by Uptown Columbus, Inc. and billed as a parade "...of absolute fun and silliness!" Participation is free and open to the public, but you must pre-register. Steve Scott, the man behind the event says on the Strut The Hooch facebook page that "Participants can be individuals, musicians, floats, animals, groups and unicorns. If you can think of it, you can join us. It IS a family event however, so let’s keep it modest." The parade route starts at the Springer Opera House, processes to Broadway, goes along Broadway to 12th Street, back down Broadway and disperses at RiverCenter for the Performing Arts Participants will organize at the Springer sidewalks at 9 a.m. and the parade begins at 9:30 a.m. Columbus MakesIT is also hosting a Strut The Hooch community costume build event March 25 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. for those in need of help or a little inspiration. People are encouraged to bring their materials and creativity. You can find out more on the Strut The Hooch Facebook page. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

