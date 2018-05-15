Jarod Ingram testifies, "I did not kill my wife," during his trial in the June 2012 stabbing death of his ex-wife Ciara Ingram

Jarod Ingram told the court that "this has been dragged out for six years on two fingerprints and a jailhouse confession," referring to the time it has taken to go to trial. "I want this opportunity to defend myself."
Robin Trimarchi
Columbus police need your help identifying this vehicle

Crime

Police need your help identifying this vehicle. They say it was seen driving down Alta Vista Drive around the time shots were fired, killing William Meadows in April. Contact Cpl. Stuart Carter at (706) 225-4319 or stuartcarter@columbusga.org.