An Auburn football player is transferring to this school

Former Auburn fullback Keenan Sweeney announced Tuesday he will transfer to Notre Dame. Sweeney, who graduated from Auburn in the spring, has one year of eligibility remaining and will able to play immediately.
Sweeney made his announcement on Instagram in a post that began with Bo Jackson’s quote, “Set your goals high, and don’t stop ‘til you get there.”
“Very excited to say I’ll be attending the University of Notre Dame to get my masters in Global Health,” Sweeney wrote. “No better way to finish my football career at the university I grew up loving. Go Irish!”
Sweeney has several connections to Notre Dame. His grandfather Jim played fullback at Notre Dame in the 1940s, and his father John played running back and tight end for the Fighting Irish from 1979 to 1982. Sweeney’s brother Aidan finished his swimming career at Notre Dame.
A native of Snellville, Georgia, Sweeney came to Auburn as a walk-on in 2014 and redshirted his first season with the team. In the spring prior to his redshirt sophomore season, Sweeney was awarded a scholarship from head coach Gus Malzahn. That fall, he backed up Chandler Cox at the H-back position and played in three games, with his first collegiate action coming against Arkansas State on Sept. 10.
Sweeney saw more action in the 2017 season, appearing in six games with the Tigers. He also earned SEC Academic Honor Roll honors for the fourth time in his career.
Comments