Pepper-sprayed pharmacist grabs gun from woman trying to rob him

A Dekalb County, Ga., pharmacy owner Dr. Mba Kalu was working at the counter on April 24 when three women came in. One pulled a handgun and attempted to rob him, police say, before he grabbed the gun and they fled.
DeKalb County Police
Columbus police need your help identifying this vehicle

Police need your help identifying this vehicle. They say it was seen driving down Alta Vista Drive around the time shots were fired, killing William Meadows in April. Contact Cpl. Stuart Carter at (706) 225-4319 or stuartcarter@columbusga.org.