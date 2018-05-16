Columbus, Phenix City weather for May 17 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald

Take a look at the weather forecast for Thursday, May 17 from WRBL meteorologist Bob Jeswald.
Police need your help identifying this vehicle. They say it was seen driving down Alta Vista Drive around the time shots were fired, killing William Meadows in April. Contact Cpl. Stuart Carter at (706) 225-4319 or stuartcarter@columbusga.org.