Muscogee County Sheriff's Office car involved in wreck at 9th Street and 9th Avenue

Landowner Stephen Johnson has invited the public to view the annual blooming of the Shoals Spider Lily at Flat Shoals Nature Preserve in Harris County, GA on May 18-20 and May 25-28 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. It's at 4725 GA HWY 103, West, Point, GA.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu made a video to help Brianna Stoohs pull off a promposal for her boyfriend Sam Darrow, a diehard Falcons fan. Stoohs and Darrow go to Mahwah High School in Mahwah, New Jersey.
Jakorbin King's grandparents react after a Superior Court jury found Marquavious Howard guilty of felony murder in the April 2017 shooting of Jakorbin King following a home invasion at King's apartment
Ride on Bikes has been named a Bicycle Friendly Business at a platinum level, making it the first and only with this designation in Georgia and the 43rd in the nation. Ride on Bikes was presented the award prior to the Ride with the Mayor Tuesday.
Family Theatre will be wrapping up their 20th anniversary season this weekend with performances of "Driving Miss Daisy." The show features Cheryl Palmour as Miss Daisy, Jim Walls as Boolie, and Terrance E. Smith as Hoke. Shows are May 18,19, and 20.
A Dekalb County, Ga., pharmacy owner Dr. Mba Kalu was working at the counter on April 24 when three women came in. One pulled a handgun and attempted to rob him, police say, before he grabbed the gun and they fled.
Jarod Ingram told the court that "this has been dragged out for six years on two fingerprints and a jailhouse confession," referring to the time it has taken to go to trial. "I want this opportunity to defend myself."
Columbus firefighters responded Monday morning to a a structure fire at 2931 14th Avenue, finding a two-story, wood-framed house heavily involved in fire, said Fire Marshal Ricky Shores. He said there were no injuries and the cause is undetermined.
More than 40 law enforcement officers from different agencies helped raise money for Georgia Special Olympics by running from the Public Safety Center to the Lake Oliver Marina entrance during the 35th Annual Georgia Special Olympics Torch Run.
Police need your help identifying this vehicle. They say it was seen driving down Alta Vista Drive around the time shots were fired, killing William Meadows in April. Contact Cpl. Stuart Carter at (706) 225-4319 or stuartcarter@columbusga.org.
Former Muscogee County Sheriff Ralph B. Johnson died early Saturday morning of cancer. Johnson served the department for 26 years, including nine as sheriff. Current Sheriff Donna Tompkins reflected Monday morning on Johnson's legacy.
The Troy, Michigan police department swore in its first cat police officer, named Pawfficer Donut. Donut will join the department's Feline Unit and will help with community outreach and raising awareness about adopting animals.
Debbie and Diana Young are raising three children with support from family, close friends and their church. Listen as the Youngs, Police Chief Ricky Boren and his wife Nancy, and The Rev. Grace Burton-Edwards talk about the bonds of family and love