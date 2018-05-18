Central High School senior, mother react to receiving full scholarship from Yale University

Central High School senior Davornne Lindo and her mother, Michelle Canaan, discuss their reaction to Davornne receiving a full scholarship to Yale University.
Mark Rice
Columbus police need your help identifying this vehicle

Crime

Columbus police need your help identifying this vehicle

Police need your help identifying this vehicle. They say it was seen driving down Alta Vista Drive around the time shots were fired, killing William Meadows in April. Contact Cpl. Stuart Carter at (706) 225-4319 or stuartcarter@columbusga.org.