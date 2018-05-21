NAACP: "What is it going to take to finally crush and defeat this monster?"
Rev. Alfonza Seldon, president of the Phenix City-Russell County NAACP, called Monday afternoon for the Phenix City School District to discipline several young men allegedly making racist chants in a video recently published on social media.
Bobby Jones represents James Malcolm Snipes, who faces five theft by taking charges. James Malcolm Snipes is brother of George W. “Bill” Snipes, who has 18 outstanding warrants on felony theft charges related to an alleged insurance scam.
Stacey Jackson cross-examined Michael Eddings regarding a 2017 interview between Eddings and Jackson's client Adrian Patterson that Jackson believes lead to murder charges against Patterson in the November 2014 death of Robert Bolden
Landowner Stephen Johnson has invited the public to view the annual blooming of the Shoals Spider Lily at Flat Shoals Nature Preserve in Harris County, GA on May 18-20 and May 25-28 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. It's at 4725 GA HWY 103, West, Point, GA.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu made a video to help Brianna Stoohs pull off a promposal for her boyfriend Sam Darrow, a diehard Falcons fan. Stoohs and Darrow go to Mahwah High School in Mahwah, New Jersey.
Jakorbin King's grandparents react after a Superior Court jury found Marquavious Howard guilty of felony murder in the April 2017 shooting of Jakorbin King following a home invasion at King's apartment
Ride on Bikes has been named a Bicycle Friendly Business at a platinum level, making it the first and only with this designation in Georgia and the 43rd in the nation. Ride on Bikes was presented the award prior to the Ride with the Mayor Tuesday.
Family Theatre will be wrapping up their 20th anniversary season this weekend with performances of "Driving Miss Daisy." The show features Cheryl Palmour as Miss Daisy, Jim Walls as Boolie, and Terrance E. Smith as Hoke. Shows are May 18,19, and 20.
A Dekalb County, Ga., pharmacy owner Dr. Mba Kalu was working at the counter on April 24 when three women came in. One pulled a handgun and attempted to rob him, police say, before he grabbed the gun and they fled.
Jarod Ingram told the court that "this has been dragged out for six years on two fingerprints and a jailhouse confession," referring to the time it has taken to go to trial. "I want this opportunity to defend myself."
Columbus firefighters responded Monday morning to a a structure fire at 2931 14th Avenue, finding a two-story, wood-framed house heavily involved in fire, said Fire Marshal Ricky Shores. He said there were no injuries and the cause is undetermined.