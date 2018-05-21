Columbus, Phenix City weather for May 22 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald

Randy Wilkes, superintendent, Phenix City School District, answers questions Monday about a video on social media that allegedly shows a group of young men, later identified as students in the Phenix City school system, making racist chants.
In a video obtained by the Phenix City-Russell County NAACP, a group of male students are heard chanting the N-word. Superintendent Randy Wilkes confirmed the five males in the video were students at Central High School or Central Freshman Academy.
Rev. Alfonza Seldon, president of the Phenix City-Russell County NAACP, called Monday afternoon for the Phenix City School District to discipline several young men allegedly making racist chants in a video recently published on social media.
Bobby Jones represents James Malcolm Snipes, who faces five theft by taking charges. James Malcolm Snipes is brother of George W. “Bill” Snipes, who has 18 outstanding warrants on felony theft charges related to an alleged insurance scam.
Stacey Jackson cross-examined Michael Eddings regarding a 2017 interview between Eddings and Jackson's client Adrian Patterson that Jackson believes lead to murder charges against Patterson in the November 2014 death of Robert Bolden
Landowner Stephen Johnson has invited the public to view the annual blooming of the Shoals Spider Lily at Flat Shoals Nature Preserve in Harris County, GA on May 18-20 and May 25-28 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. It's at 4725 GA HWY 103, West, Point, GA.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu made a video to help Brianna Stoohs pull off a promposal for her boyfriend Sam Darrow, a diehard Falcons fan. Stoohs and Darrow go to Mahwah High School in Mahwah, New Jersey.
Jakorbin King's grandparents react after a Superior Court jury found Marquavious Howard guilty of felony murder in the April 2017 shooting of Jakorbin King following a home invasion at King's apartment
Ride on Bikes has been named a Bicycle Friendly Business at a platinum level, making it the first and only with this designation in Georgia and the 43rd in the nation. Ride on Bikes was presented the award prior to the Ride with the Mayor Tuesday.