Columbus, Phenix City weather for May 23 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald

With the help of Muscogee County Sheriff Donna Tompkins and chaplain Neil Richardson, artist Bo Bartlett is teaching inmates in the Muscogee County Jail to use art to express their emotions, and tell their stories, in the art in jails program.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart explains the process of how coaches project players weights. Smart explained it is not an exact science and used former NC State linebacker Bradley Chubb to illustrate that.
Randy Wilkes, superintendent, Phenix City School District, answers questions Monday about a video on social media that allegedly shows a group of young men, later identified as students in the Phenix City school system, making racist chants.
In a video obtained by the Phenix City-Russell County NAACP, a group of male students are heard chanting the N-word. Superintendent Randy Wilkes confirmed the five males in the video were students at Central High School or Central Freshman Academy.
Rev. Alfonza Seldon, president of the Phenix City-Russell County NAACP, called Monday afternoon for the Phenix City School District to discipline several young men allegedly making racist chants in a video recently published on social media.
The Georgia Bulldog Club hosted a stop by the University of Georgia Coaches Caravan in Columbus Monday afternoon. Kirby Smart, head football coach, and Tom Crean, men's basketball coach, visited with and answered questions from fans and the media.
Bobby Jones represents James Malcolm Snipes, who faces five theft by taking charges. James Malcolm Snipes is brother of George W. “Bill” Snipes, who has 18 outstanding warrants on felony theft charges related to an alleged insurance scam.
Stacey Jackson cross-examined Michael Eddings regarding a 2017 interview between Eddings and Jackson's client Adrian Patterson that Jackson believes lead to murder charges against Patterson in the November 2014 death of Robert Bolden
Landowner Stephen Johnson has invited the public to view the annual blooming of the Shoals Spider Lily at Flat Shoals Nature Preserve in Harris County, GA on May 18-20 and May 25-28 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. It's at 4725 GA HWY 103, West, Point, GA.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu made a video to help Brianna Stoohs pull off a promposal for her boyfriend Sam Darrow, a diehard Falcons fan. Stoohs and Darrow go to Mahwah High School in Mahwah, New Jersey.