Officer directs traffic in bright purple wig after losing bet with student

A Woodstock, Ga., police officer Bonebrake had to direct traffic while wearing a giant purple wig after losing a bet to an elementary schooler named Bryan that he wouldn't get straight As.
Woodstock Police Department
Flood waters destroy roads on Lee County 318

Heavy overnight rains damaged or washed out four bridges in rural Lee County. Residents said that Lee County Highway Department crews were out before sunrise, assessing damage and placing road blocks before traffic morning traffic took to the roads