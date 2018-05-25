Watch a Georgia police officer save an infant girl from choking

Marietta, Ga., police officer Nick St. Onge was captured on video saving a 2-month-old infant after she stopped breathing while drinking a bottle of milk. He said he was at the right place at the right time.
Marietta Police
Flood waters destroy roads on Lee County 318

Latest News

Flood waters destroy roads on Lee County 318

Heavy overnight rains damaged or washed out four bridges in rural Lee County. Residents said that Lee County Highway Department crews were out before sunrise, assessing damage and placing road blocks before traffic morning traffic took to the roads