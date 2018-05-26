Heavy rainfall damages railroad trestle east of Midland Road

The railroad trestle spanning Randall Creek in Midland has fallen victim to Wednesday’s storm that dumped up to 6 inches of rain on the Chattahoochee Valley.
Work to restore the track used by Norfolk Southern Corp. has forced the closure of one lane of eastbound traffic for nearly a half-mile on Macon Road. The area is lined with big trucks and other vehicles with employees working on the damaged trestle.
Jon Glass, manager of public relations for Norfolk Southern, said the work includes hauling in stone to prevent erosion from occurring around the trestle abutment.
No information was available on a completion date for the project. “I don’t know how long they will be working,” Glass said. “I know they are moving as rapidly as possible.”
Lights are positioned near the creek bed where the bulk of the work is underway. Two huge cranes also are at the location. One was used Saturday to support the damaged trestle while a second piece of equipment was used to move steel and other equipment in place to support the trestle.
Locations throughout the area were damaged from the storm. Heavy rain damaged the bridge on U.S. 27 at Standing Boy Creek in Cataula. Bridges on State Route 219 over Standing Boy Creek near Biggers Road and over Heiferhorn Creek were damage.
Damages were also reported on Lee Road 318m Lee Road 246 and Lee Road 238 in Lee County , Ala.
