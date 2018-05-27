Camp Abilities allows visually impaired youth to "stretch their abilities"

Visually-impaired youngsters take to the tennis courts and play kickball during the Camp Abilities weekend at Columbus State University
Robin Trimarchi
Got 60 seconds? Take a ride on the Seat Belt Convincer

Lt. Bryan Hunter of the Byron Police Department in Byron, Georgia says his department uses the seat belt convincer to show people about the impact even a low-speed crash can have and convince them why it's critical to always wear a seat belt.

Flood waters destroy roads on Lee County 318

Heavy overnight rains damaged or washed out four bridges in rural Lee County. Residents said that Lee County Highway Department crews were out before sunrise, assessing damage and placing road blocks before traffic morning traffic took to the roads