Columbus, Phenix City weather for May 29 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald

Lt. Bryan Hunter of the Byron Police Department in Byron, Georgia says his department uses the seat belt convincer to show people about the impact even a low-speed crash can have and convince them why it's critical to always wear a seat belt.
Marietta, Ga., police officer Nick St. Onge was captured on video saving a 2-month-old infant after she stopped breathing while drinking a bottle of milk. He said he was at the right place at the right time.
Roger Hayes, the law enforcement services director with the Georgia Governor's Office of Highway Safety, uses a rollover simulator to demonstrate how wearing a seat belt can keep you in the vehicle and perhaps save your life during a rollover crash.
The Georgia State Patrol and other enforcement agencies visited Columbus Thursday for their "Make Your Summer Click" campaign. Officials want you to remember to always wear seat belts and life jackets on the road or on the water, and obey the laws.
Heavy overnight rains damaged or washed out four bridges in rural Lee County. Residents said that Lee County Highway Department crews were out before sunrise, assessing damage and placing road blocks before traffic morning traffic took to the roads
The GRT Summer Theatre Festival kicks off with "The Fox on the Fairway", written by Ken Ludwig. It opens May 24 at Columbus State University's Riverside Theatre complex and is part of CSU's "Bring Your Own Dinner" Dinner Theatre. Meet the cast here.
Heavy overnight rains have caused the Georgia Department of Transportation to shut down Highway 27 in Cataula. Reports indicate the bridge over Standing Boy Creek, just North of GEO Mart on Highway 27 in Cataula, is submerged under water.
With the help of Muscogee County Sheriff Donna Tompkins and chaplain Neil Richardson, artist Bo Bartlett is teaching inmates in the Muscogee County Jail to use art to express their emotions, and tell their stories, in the art in jails program.