One Atlanta Braves fan took respect for military member to a new level on Memorial Day

On Monday, the Atlanta Braves celebrated Memorial Day with announcements and gestures honoring past and present military members. During the course of the first game of a doubleheader, one Braves fan performed a random act of kindness that demonstrated true respect for a member of the military.
An unidentified Braves fan held an umbrella over a Junior ROTC cadet, who was standing at attention next to SunTrust Park’s memorial for prisoners of war and those killed in action. The memorial features an empty seat adorned with an American flag and a plaque that reads, “Since World War I, more than 92,000 American soldiers are unaccounted for. This unoccupied seat is dedicated to the memory of those brave men and women and to the sacrifices made in serving this country.”
Per WSB-TV, the cadet is a member of the Parkview High School JROTC.
The Braves' Twitter account captured the moment and shared a photo with one word: “Respect.” The special interaction has been shared more than 5,500 times on the social media site and has garnered responses such as “awesome!!”, “a beautiful gesture” and “Amazing!”.
