Food Truck Friday kicks off Lunch at the Liberty Theatre Cultural Center
The first Food Truck Friday arrived at the Liberty Theatre with five local food trucks and a hot dog stand inside the Cultural Center. Executive Director Shae Anderson hopes to make it a monthly lunch at the Liberty throughout the year
Police describe this as a "possible suspect vehicle" in the the shooting death of William Meadows, 74, at 1545 Alta Vista Drive, Columbus. It was observed driving down Alta Vista Drive when the shots were fired. The video was edited for clarity.
The Midland Community Farmers Market is now in full swing. The market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. until noon from May through October. It's located at 9110 Warm Springs Road in Midland, Georgia. Here's a quick look from a recent Saturday.
Jarod Ingram waited six years for his trial in the June 2012 death of his ex-wife Ciara Ingram. Now that the "brick wall" of murder charges are behind him, he looks forward to reuniting with his children and living the life that God wants for him
Gunnery Sgt. Casey Wojtkowski finished the 260-mile Run Across Georgia at 10:15 p.m. Tuesday night - seven days and 19 hours after the start in Savannah. "Physically it was enduring," he said. "Emotionally it was - you had to keep pushing forward."
Defense attorney Jerry Froelich represented George William "Bill" Snipes during a court hearing Wednesday morning. Snipes is accused of stealing millions of dollars in insurance claim settlements from his clients. This happened after the hearing.
George William “Bill” Snipes, 64, so far faces 18 counts of theft by taking. His Atlanta attorney Jerry Froelich tried Wednesday morning in Columbus Recorder's Court to get his client’s $1.3 million bond reduced, but Judge Julius Hunter refused.
Before he was twelve hours old, newborn Thomas "Banks" Cashbaugh had saved more than $1,500 dollars for his college education. He did so thanks to a gift from the Path2College529 Plan, and being the first "529 Day Baby" at Piedmont Columbus Regional.
This time-lapse video captures passing clouds over downtown Columbus Tuesday morning. Did you get any nice photos and/or video from Alberto's visit to the valley? If so, feel free to share with us at newsroom@ledger-enquirer.com. Have a good day!
Volunteers pitched in recently to create a "Giving Garden" at Feeding the Valley Food Bank. They hope the food grown on site can first be added to meals for children and seniors. Eco Landscaping & Design was among the groups volunteering.