Food Truck Friday kicks off Lunch at the Liberty Theatre Cultural Center

The first Food Truck Friday arrived at the Liberty Theatre with five local food trucks and a hot dog stand inside the Cultural Center. Executive Director Shae Anderson hopes to make it a monthly lunch at the Liberty throughout the year
Robin Trimarchi
Police need your help identifying this vehicle

Crime

Police need your help identifying this vehicle

Police describe this as a "possible suspect vehicle" in the the shooting death of William Meadows, 74, at 1545 Alta Vista Drive, Columbus. It was observed driving down Alta Vista Drive when the shots were fired. The video was edited for clarity.

Man acquitted in ex-wife's murder speaks out

Latest News

Man acquitted in ex-wife's murder speaks out

Jarod Ingram waited six years for his trial in the June 2012 death of his ex-wife Ciara Ingram. Now that the "brick wall" of murder charges are behind him, he looks forward to reuniting with his children and living the life that God wants for him