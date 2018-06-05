Columbus, Phenix City weather for June 6 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald

Take a look at the weather forecast for Wednesday, June 6 from WRBL meteorologist Bob Jeswald.
WRBL
Man drowns after falling from raft on the rapids

Latest News

Man drowns after falling from raft on the rapids

Alvin Lino of Mableton, Ga., drowned on the Chattahoochee River urban whitewater course after the raft capsized while "surfing" the rapid known as Ambush. Lino's is the first fatality on the whitewater course since it opened in May 2015.

Police need your help identifying this vehicle

Crime

Police need your help identifying this vehicle

Police describe this as a "possible suspect vehicle" in the the shooting death of William Meadows, 74, at 1545 Alta Vista Drive, Columbus. It was observed driving down Alta Vista Drive when the shots were fired. The video was edited for clarity.

Man acquitted in ex-wife's murder speaks out

Latest News

Man acquitted in ex-wife's murder speaks out

Jarod Ingram waited six years for his trial in the June 2012 death of his ex-wife Ciara Ingram. Now that the "brick wall" of murder charges are behind him, he looks forward to reuniting with his children and living the life that God wants for him