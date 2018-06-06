D-Day veteran recalls the courage of the soldiers at the beaches of Normandy

Charles A. Maupin refers to himself as a "D-Day plus one" veteran because the troops of the 175th Infantry Regiment were delayed one day during the Allied Invasion of Normandy. More than 4,400 allied soldiers died on June 6, 1994, known as D-Day.
Man drowns after falling from raft on the rapids

Man drowns after falling from raft on the rapids

Alvin Lino of Mableton, Ga., drowned on the Chattahoochee River urban whitewater course after the raft capsized while "surfing" the rapid known as Ambush. Lino's is the first fatality on the whitewater course since it opened in May 2015.

Police need your help identifying this vehicle

Police need your help identifying this vehicle

Police describe this as a "possible suspect vehicle" in the the shooting death of William Meadows, 74, at 1545 Alta Vista Drive, Columbus. It was observed driving down Alta Vista Drive when the shots were fired. The video was edited for clarity.