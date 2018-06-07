Academy celebrates store opening with special shopping spree for Boys & Girls Club kids

Academy Sports and Outdoors hosted a special shopping spree for Boys and Girls Club kids in the Chattahoochee Valley. Thirty kids received $100 to buy whatever they wanted in the store. The store will celebrate its grand opening June 9 at 8 a.m.
Tony Adams
Man drowns after falling from raft on the rapids

Man drowns after falling from raft on the rapids

Alvin Lino of Mableton, Ga., drowned on the Chattahoochee River urban whitewater course after the raft capsized while "surfing" the rapid known as Ambush. Lino's is the first fatality on the whitewater course since it opened in May 2015.

Police need your help identifying this vehicle

Police need your help identifying this vehicle

Police describe this as a "possible suspect vehicle" in the the shooting death of William Meadows, 74, at 1545 Alta Vista Drive, Columbus. It was observed driving down Alta Vista Drive when the shots were fired. The video was edited for clarity.