Columbus, Phenix City weather for June 8 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald

Liberty Utilities hosted Wednesday the Columbus stop of the Clean Energy Roadshow. Organizers displayed several all-electric vehicles, including the BMW i3, a 2018 Nissan LEAF SV, and a Tesla Model 3. Here's a quick look at some of the technology.
Academy Sports and Outdoors hosted a special shopping spree for Boys and Girls Club kids in the Chattahoochee Valley. Thirty kids received $100 to buy whatever they wanted in the store. The store will celebrate its grand opening June 9 at 8 a.m.
The North Highland Farmers Market opened its season Wednesday. It's scheduled for the first and third Wednesdays from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m., June through November. The market is in the parking lot behind MercyMed of Columbus, 3702 2nd Avenue.
Charles A. Maupin refers to himself as a "D-Day plus one" veteran because the troops of the 175th Infantry Regiment were delayed one day during the Allied Invasion of Normandy. More than 4,400 allied soldiers died on June 6, 1994, known as D-Day.
Students in the cosmetology program at Virginia College in Columbus provided Tuesday free manicures, pedicures, and mini facials as part of national Cancer Survivor Beauty and Support Day. The annual event takes place the first Tuesday in June.
Fazoli's at 6589 Whittlesey Blvd. in Columbus officially opened Tuesday morning after a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony. Allen Peake, co-owner, says Fazoli's is a quick service pasta restaurant that's known for its breadsticks. Here's a quick look.
At about 3:30 p.m. on Monday, June 4, Auburn Police responded to a theft in progress at a business located at 1600 Opelika Road. Two male suspects entered the business, broke two glass display cases and stole jewelry items with an undisclosed value.
Dan Gilbert, owner, Whitewater Express spoke at length Monday about the drowning death of Alvin Lino on one of the company's trips on the Chattahoochee River this past weekend. These are excerpts from that interview.
Alvin Lino of Mableton, Ga., drowned on the Chattahoochee River urban whitewater course after the raft capsized while "surfing" the rapid known as Ambush. Lino's is the first fatality on the whitewater course since it opened in May 2015.
The first Food Truck Friday arrived at the Liberty Theatre with five local food trucks and a hot dog stand inside the Cultural Center. Executive Director Shae Anderson hopes to make it a monthly lunch at the Liberty throughout the year
Police describe this as a "possible suspect vehicle" in the the shooting death of William Meadows, 74, at 1545 Alta Vista Drive, Columbus. It was observed driving down Alta Vista Drive when the shots were fired. The video was edited for clarity.
The Midland Community Farmers Market is now in full swing. The market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. until noon from May through October. It's located at 9110 Warm Springs Road in Midland, Georgia. Here's a quick look from a recent Saturday.