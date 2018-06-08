Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm explains how to move past title game loss to Alabama

During SEC spring meetings, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart stressed not letting the final play of the national title game loss to Alabama “beat you twice.” One week later, Smart’s quarterback explained how to avoid lingering on the loss.
Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm discussed moving on from the 26-23 overtime loss to the Crimson Tide with WXIA-TV’s Wes Blankenship prior to the Atlanta Sports Awards on Thursday. The season-ending loss could fester given Fromm and his teammates have an entire offseason to think about it, but the rising sophomore said the key is to concentrate on the work that’s ahead.
“Really, [it’s about] just focusing back on us,” Fromm said. “That’s going to work every day, continuing to work hard, taking care of the little things in the weight room and on the field and really just taking care of business. It kind of starts with us. As long as we do what we do, we’ll be fine.”
Fromm threw for 232 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in the championship game showdown with Alabama. The performance ended a breakout season for the true freshman, who ended the year with 2,615 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
Fromm’s comments came a little more than a week after Smart was asked about the loss at the conference’s spring meetings in Destin, Florida. Smart said the task was a little easier given he had to recruit two days after the fact, forcing him to move on and focus his energy on selling the future of the Bulldogs program.
“In this profession, you learn quickly there’s going to be plays that we’re going to make and win the game. They made a great play, and they won the game,” Smart said. “I think it was a lot more important for us to move on and worry about recruiting than to dwell on that. It’s certainly not something that I’m sitting here focused on now.”
