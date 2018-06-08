Columbus, Phenix City weather for June 9 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald

Take a look at the weather forecast for Saturday, June 9 from WRBL meteorologist Bob Jeswald.
WRBL
Man drowns after falling from raft on the rapids

Latest News

Man drowns after falling from raft on the rapids

Alvin Lino of Mableton, Ga., drowned on the Chattahoochee River urban whitewater course after the raft capsized while "surfing" the rapid known as Ambush. Lino's is the first fatality on the whitewater course since it opened in May 2015.