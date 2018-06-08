Suspect in hit and run death says he didn't see the man

Henry Cobb, Jr., 31, hit 30-year old Diandre Setalsingh late on June 7 as Setalsingh walked along a dark stretch of Buena Vista Road. Cobb left the scene, returned to the scene with his father and called 911. Cobb faces charges in Setalsingh's death
Robin Trimarchi
